Lawton woman scared, frustrated after home burglarized for the fourth time

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman says she does not feel safe in her home anymore, because it keeps getting broken into and burglarized.
The latest incident happened on September 13th, marking the fourth burglary in just three years of living in the home. Luckily, La-Trelle Smith and her family were not home when it happened.
“It’s just traumatizing," said Smith.
Smith saw the whole thing happening live through an app on her cell phone that is connected to her home security system.
“Whoever it was, they rang the bell and looked at it and I’m like I don’t know who this is,” said Smith. “So then as I’m watching, they rung the bell, waited a few minutes, then they tapped on the window where the sign is posted of my security.”
Smith said she got a feeling to check her back camera, as well.
“They were in the back, looking, looking like they were trying to get in," said Smith. "So, it’s just very terrifying.”
Smith said she now plans to move out.
“I just want to be able to come home and feel safe in my own home and not have to wonder who’s lurking, who’s watching me,” said Smith. “That’s not good. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand it. It’s like four different incidents. That’s just not safe. You feel like you’re targeted and I’m like why? I don’t understand it.”
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said with these types of crimes any evidence you can give will help.
“Any type of evidence that you have, we’re more than happy to take, especially if it’s going to help us in solving that burglary and maybe getting more information," said Sgt. Jenkins. "So if you do have video footage and you do have some type of evidence off a video camera that you want us to have, that you want us to see, if you’re able to download that, burn it to a disk or even clip it and email it the department, we can do it that way.”
