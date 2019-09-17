Lawton woman scared, frustrated after home burglarized for the fourth time

“Any type of evidence that you have, we’re more than happy to take, especially if it’s going to help us in solving that burglary and maybe getting more information," said Sgt. Jenkins. "So if you do have video footage and you do have some type of evidence off a video camera that you want us to have, that you want us to see, if you’re able to download that, burn it to a disk or even clip it and email it the department, we can do it that way.”