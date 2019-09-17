Comanche Co. commissioners approve signing medical marijuana grower renewal applications

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday morning, county commissioners agreed to sign license renewal applications as part of the passage of Senate Bill 1030.
There was a brief period of uncertainty for those business owners. Some of them had been waiting weeks to have their renewal applications signed.
The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma recently decided to leave it in the hands of the District Attorney who then authorized commissioners to sign the renewal applications.
Medical marijuana growers will have to attend a regular county commissioners meeting to have their documents signed.
“I would move for approval to sign these applications. I think it’s a good idea to run it through our meetings like our DA had asked us to so we have record of it and we are all familiar with the situation, so I think that is a good process," says Comanche County commissioner for district one, Gail Turner.
If you need a renewal application signed, you’re asked to take it to the County Commissioners Office at the Courthouse on the Thursday before the weekly meeting.
Commissioners meet every Monday morning in Room 302 of the Comanche County Courthouse.
The applications will be acknowledged during the meeting and signed afterwards.
