Woman charged with multiple felonies after hitting person, several cars in Lawton parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The woman who police say hit several cars and a person outside a Lawton club over the weekend is charged with several felony crimes.
Investigators say 52-year-old Melissa Parish drove into Scooters' parking lot on Lee around 3 Saturday morning.
Police say she drove into several parked cars. A man who was outside opened fire on Parish, trying to shoot her tires and then her engine but she drove into him, hitting him in his arm.
She then reportedly left the parking lot and led officers on a short chase before she stopped and they arrested her.
Parish is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and eluding an officer.
She’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
