Cameron University celebrates Constitution Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday is Constitution Day, and to honor the day, Cameron University held an event to talk not only about the Constitution, but about free speech on college campuses.
Constitution Day marks the day in 1788 that the document was ratified. It has become our country’s law, defining the powers of government and the rights of the people.
Tuesday’s speaker talked to 7News about why people need to spend time learning about the Constitution on this day.
“Americans have forgotten their history, and one of the aspects of their history is how the Constitution represents our way of life, and we need to think about it because it defines not only our politics but our sense of self and our nation," says Rick Tepker, professor of law at OU.
Cameron’s observance of Constitution Day was sponsored by the School of Graduate and Professional Studies, the Department of Social Sciences, the Lawton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and CU Lectures and Concerts.
