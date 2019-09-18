FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: warm and unsettled weather moves in over the next several days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to added clouds and a few showers, temperatures will be slightly cooler over the next few days.
A few clouds this evening, then becoming clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to 84 by 9PM and 70 by daybreak. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm but most of us will stay dry. Same story on Friday under a mix of clouds & sun and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
A front to our northwest may provide a better chance of storms late Friday night and into the weekend. It will not be a washout but scattered storms will be possible each day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the low 70s. Forecast data is not handling next week very well but we do expect at least low storm chances and near average highs.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.