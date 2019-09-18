LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Today is out last day of quiet weather all throughout Texoma. This afternoon will be hot, muggy, and mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Tomorrow tropical depression Imelda will move northward from south Texas and bring a small chance of a isolated showers into far southeastern Texoma, but most of us should expect to stay dry. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 90s.
Friday afternoon more showers and storms are possible for eastern and western Texoma as another system moves into the Texas Panhandle. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
This weekend scattered showers and storms are possible as a low pressure system develops northwest of Texoma. The first round of showers and storms are possible Saturday and the second round Sunday morning. The showers and storms this weekend have a better possibility of being more widespread. Rain accumulations will be on the lower side, but a few isolated places could see over an inch.
High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s.
Next week temperatures will return to the lower 90s and a few isolated rain chances are possible.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
