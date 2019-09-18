Former OSU football player shares story in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A former Oklahoma State University football player who once found himself in trouble with the law shared his story Tuesday in Lawton.
Jermaine Birdow was a linebacker for OSU in the 90′s who later spent time in prison.
Tuesday he spoke to Calvary Baptist Church in Lawton, and says he has a message for all to hear.
“Know that God can use you at any time in your life, whether you have fallen, whether you’re doing great, whether you’re in an ugly place. Whatever place you’re in, God can use you," says Birdow.
Birdow said he found God while he was in prison and is now using his experiences to talk to others and try to get them on the right path.
