Lawton piano prodigy puts out debut album

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton piano prodigy we first told you about two years ago has released his first album.
We first introduced you to Eisenhower High School Senior Cameron Simpson back in 2017. After we aired our initial story, a 7NEWS viewer donated a piano to Simpson.
Since then, Simpson has continued to work on his craft, recently creating his 18-song debut album Illumination Nights.
Simpson hopes to make a big splash in the world of music.
"It’s been a lifelong dream of mine always to have an album, just like all the big people of 2019 and so on. You’ve got all these good artists making all this good music, so I figured I’d just on the bandwagon,” Simpson said.
When we first introduced you to Simpson back in 2017, he told us of his love for Ragtime music. That love is still there, but with his debut album Illumination Nights, he’s grown.
"Illumination nights is an album composed of almost any genre you can think of, from classical to jazz to ragtime,” Simpson said. “At first I wasn’t really digging the whole jazz feel but I started learning and started liking it.”
Back in 2017, Simpson said he had written more than 400 compositions. That number continues to grow.
"Each song he plays has a story. I always ask him what’s the story behind this song, what’s the story behind that song. It tells a story and it’s really about his life and how he sees the world,” said Simpson’s mom, Carla Davis.
As his abilities continue to grow, so do Simpson’s aspirations.
"I really want to work with some big-time rapper names. Really try to work with them and try to make an evolution between rap and other genres,” Simpson said.
Simpson said he has a very strong support system around him, starting with his mom.
"The whole reason I put this together was for you. I want you to be happy and to have a good life,” Simpson said.
But it doesn’t stop there.
"Everywhere we go people recognize him. Even when he was a little boy, everywhere we go it’s like that’s Cameron. I tell him he’s famous already,” Davis said.
So how’s Cameron dealing with that fame?
"It’s really funny because 11 years ago if you would have asked me the same question, I wouldn’t have a clue. Honestly, between when I was 7 and now, it’s amazing. I had to work really hard to get to where I’m at. It took me 11 years to get where I’m at today and I couldn’t do it without the help of the Lord, my mom, my friends,” Simpson said.
Simpson continues to live his dreams, but said he has a new one he hopes to accomplish.
"I would really like to work with Billie Eilish. I really love her music, her persona and how she brings music is really amazing and inspiring. I love that dark edge of hers. It would make my dreams come true to work with her. Because her music is really good and I love playing her music."
You can find Simpson’s music on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.
If you want to see him live you are in luck, he will be competing in a talent show Saturday, September 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lawton Veterans Center on Southeast Flower Mound Road.
