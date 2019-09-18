LPD meets with Lawton neighborhood watch leaders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is working with various neighborhoods to make the city safer.
Tuesday night department leaders met with several of the city’s neighborhood watches as a part of the “We Care Community Renewal” project. They discussed general safety tips for people to keep their areas safe, especially with the holiday season approaching.
It’s a movement of unity that police say will benefit not only the department, but the whole city.
“There’s just not enough of us out there, so having the community step up, the citizens of Lawton do their part and help us out, to try and combat crime and be there for their neighbors, it’s just a really really important thing not only for Lawton, but hope fully when we get ours up and running it will spread to other cities as well,” said Sgt. Dustin Dye of the Lawton Police Department.
The “We Care” movement started in Louisiana, and is dedicated to making neighborhoods safer and combating crime.
Sergeant Dye says a We Care group that started in Shawnee was able to bring down crime rates in the city.
