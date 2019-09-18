Man digs up live artillery round

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A live artillery round is back on Fort Sill after someone found it buried in Comanche County. That prompted authorities to shut down part of Stoney Point Road near NW Meers Porter Hill Road for about an hour Wednesday afternoon as Fort Sill officials worked to remove it.
Samuel Lewis was digging next to a house when dug it up. He said he’s been digging house foundations for years and had never seen anything like this before.
“With my bucket, I scratched the dirt and I hit one dead spent shell and then I did another scratch right below it and there was a live one,” Lewis said.
Even though Lewis thought it could be a dummy round, he was still scared because he didn't know what was going to happen next.
“I thought it might’ve been going up because I’m digging with a bucket and all it takes is a bump in the wrong spot and it could go off,” he said.
Lewis called law enforcement as soon as it happened. Medicine Park Police and fire responded along with the Comanche County Sheriff’s department. Once they got there, they called out Fort Sill’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians.
After inspecting it, Fort Sill officials determined that it was safe to move. By looking at the rust, one can tell that it’s been there awhile. Officials said the Army stopped using these types of rounds in the 1940s. Even though it was safe to move, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said you should never touch one if you find one.
"It's always best to be safe,” Stradley said. “If you think it's nothing and you just pick it up and throw it, it could trigger something and cause an explosion and possibly even kill someone. So, it's just important. We don't mind coming out and taking a look. Don't think 'well, we don't want to bother them'. Bother us. We will come out and take a look."
Fort Sill officials took the round and say they’re going to investigate it further.
