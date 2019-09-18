No children on bus in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools police say no children were on a school bus during a crash earlier this afternoon.
That happened around 2:30 on Lee Boulevard and Flower Mound.
The LPSPD chief says from a preliminary investigation, it appeared the school bus driver ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota Corolla.
He says only the bus driver and a monitor were on board at the time, and the bus monitor was taken to a hospital with minor knee injuries.
The condition of the driver of the car is not known at this time.
