Three taken to hospital after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a three-car crash in Lawton.
It happened a little after 5:30 Tuesday evening at Sheridan and Rogers Lane.
Police say a car broke down on Rogers lane and was stopped in the roadway. Officers say a second car stopped in front of the first, which is when a truck drove into the broken down car, sending it into that second car.
The driver and passenger of the truck, and the driver of the broken down car, were taken to a hospital for treatment.
