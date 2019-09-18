UPDATE: LPD says two people involved in shooting, both stable, names have not been released

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7 news has learned have learned from Sgt. Timothy Jenkins that two people were involved in the shooting near NW 35th Street, they are stable in the hospital, but their names have yet to be released.
7 news also talked with a few witnesses who saw different parts of the incident, including one who said both victims ended up in his front yard.
When the call came over dispatch around 430 Tuesday, one nearby neighbor said she had already heard the gunshots, and saw one of the men involved exit the home.
“I heard what I thought were fire crackers, but then I realized it was a gunshot. I looked out the window and I saw a man come out, and the looked hurt, and I saw him run next door,” said Kimberly Baxter.
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins arrived to the home near 38th place the same time 7 news did, around 445, before making it to the home on 35th, and that’s because at least one of the men involved in the shooting left the scene and ran a few blocks away.
“When we got out there, we did make contact with one of the males, who I guess already had moved himself to another street, just because he was running away from what we can say is an incident. We made contact with him about a block over," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
In between our live shots, one of our photographers discovered more shell casings on the street outside the home, prompting police to extend the crime scene, blocking off two more houses.
The person living at the house on 38th place, the location one person shot was picked up, said it wasn’t just the one man, but two who appeared in his front yard.
“Two guys were running from a nearby house, and one of them kind of collapsed over here. He said he was shot, but I didn’t see any blood. But when he turned around, his whole back was bloody," said Tom Marks.
Marks said the man who was shot even asked him to drive him to the hospital.
“I told my son, throw the blanket over my seats, I said I will take you there, but we have 9-1-1 coming, so just lay down and wait, we can hear the sirens,” said Marks.
Marks said one of the men took off, and Sgt. Jenkins said that could be the other person who ended up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, but that is all still under investigation.
“While we were out there on scene, we were trying to figure out what happened, we heard that another male came to the hospital already who was from the same away. We were able to put two and two together, we have our detectives, and are investigating what did occur. Obviously it was a spread out scene,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
This is still an active investigation, and Sgt. Jenkins said detectives will continue searching for answers as to what happened Tuesday.
For now, both gun shot victims are in stable condition, as well as the man who was hurt during the incident.
Jenkins said he is hoping to get more information from them soon.
