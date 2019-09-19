Coats for Kids benefits local students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Board of Realtors has partnered with Coats for Kids to donate hundreds of coats for kids in need.
They’ve been doing this since 2005 and each year the program has grown. Last year, they were able to help over 600 kids in local schools, and also donated about 500 coats to two local organizations.
They are accepting gently used coats, or new coats, hats, gloves, and socks which can be dropped off at over 20 business locations in Lawton.
“We’re in a position where we can help with the Lawton Board of Realtors and that’s the best thing you can do. Especially going into the winter months and just the giving is a big deal and it’s exciting and well worth it,” said Reedy Daly.
You can find a full list of drop off locations on their Facebook ‘Lawton Coats for Kids.'
They plan to distribute the items in November.
