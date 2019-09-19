FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: storm chances will increase later Friday and remain scattered this weekend.

Scattered storms will be possible again Saturday through Sunday but there will be large periods of dry weather as well. Expect highs in the upper 80s this weekend thanks to lots of clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Next week, a storm system is expected to move through sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing another chance of showers & storms. Highs should stay near or just above seasonal norms, ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.