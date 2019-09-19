FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: storm chances will increase later Friday and remain scattered this weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Off and on rain chances will increase later tomorrow and continue into next week.
Partly cloudy this evening into tonight with a slight chance of a storm in western Texoma. Temperatures will fall to around 80 by 9PM and the upper 60s by morning. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of scattered storms in the evening through Saturday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Scattered storms will be possible again Saturday through Sunday but there will be large periods of dry weather as well. Expect highs in the upper 80s this weekend thanks to lots of clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Next week, a storm system is expected to move through sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing another chance of showers & storms. Highs should stay near or just above seasonal norms, ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
