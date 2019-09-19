LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door to start your day temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Skies will stay clear through this morning, but this afternoon a few clouds will begin to move in. This will help keep temperatures a little cooler with most places in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible later this evening in far eastern/southeastern and western Texoma.
Tomorrow rain and storm chances will stay on the isolated side for western and southern Texoma. Those showers and storms could linger through the overnight hours into Saturday morning bringing rain chances for portions of central Texoma. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Saturday afternoon winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph. Saturday night through Sunday morning looks to be our best chance for widespread showers and storms in Texoma. It is likely that most places throughout the viewing area will see at least some rain by Sunday evening.
Monday through Wednesday a few more rounds of showers and storms are possible for portions of the viewing area. High temperatures next week will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
