Tomorrow rain and storm chances will stay on the isolated side for western and southern Texoma. Those showers and storms could linger through the overnight hours into Saturday morning bringing rain chances for portions of central Texoma. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Saturday afternoon winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph. Saturday night through Sunday morning looks to be our best chance for widespread showers and storms in Texoma. It is likely that most places throughout the viewing area will see at least some rain by Sunday evening.