Fletcher woman pleads guilty to child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher woman has pleaded guilty to child neglect in a case that dates back to 2017.
Margo Zill entered a blind plea Wednesday.
Zill was arrested back in October 2017 after police found a 17-year-old girl who was left in a home alone. They said she was bedridden, had wounds all over her body and was covered in feces and urine, and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
Zill faces up to life in prison in the case.
Sentencing has been set for December 4th.
