Fletcher woman pleads guilty to child neglect

Fletcher woman pleads guilty to child neglect
September 18, 2019 at 8:29 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher woman has pleaded guilty to child neglect in a case that dates back to 2017.

Margo Zill entered a blind plea Wednesday.

Zill was arrested back in October 2017 after police found a 17-year-old girl who was left in a home alone. They said she was bedridden, had wounds all over her body and was covered in feces and urine, and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Zill faces up to life in prison in the case.

Sentencing has been set for December 4th.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.