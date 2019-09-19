Great Plains Technology Center student-built house moved

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An 18-month long project at Lawton’s Great Plains Technology Center is now complete.
Students spent the past year and a half working on a home, and Thursday, that finished home was delivered to its new owners.
Movers were out bright and early to take it to property southeast of Cache.
This is the 8th student-built house, and the executive director of the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation says this was a great hands-on experience for all involved.
“It’s the ultimate real world experience for our construction trade students. Building a house, a beautiful house from the concept to the completion to the move," says executive director Glen Boyer.
He says more than 100 students took part in the creation of the home.
He says the Foundation provides the money to build the house and money from the sale of it is used to provide scholarships.
