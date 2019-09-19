Lakes and Land Commission randomly chooses Elk Hunt participants

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Out of more than 600 applicants, only ten names were chosen, including 7news own Makenzie Burk.
Five people will hunt October 10th through the 13th, and the other half will hunt December 12th through the 15th.
The Lakes Supervisor says the odds may not sound that great, but compared to the Elk Hunt on the refugee, one in 600 makes the applicants feel like that have a chance.
He says it also helps put Lawton and Lake Lawtonka on the map when it comes to quality public places to hunt.
“States like us, Texas, Kansas, there’s not a lot of public land. The refugee has their hunt and it’s harder out here, so this is a great thing for those 10 people,” said Lake Supervisor Jim Bonnarens.
Anyone selected this year will be removed from the list for the next three years if they are successful during the hunt.
Bonnarens said he knows ten spots isn’t a lot, but it helps them maximize the fun for the people who do win.
