Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosting informative luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to hold a monthly luncheon and it is open to the public.
Chamber 101 is an informative luncheon to educate business owners on the benefits of joining the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
There, people can learn about the role of the Chamber of Commerce in the community, how to utilize a chamber membership to fit different needs, tour the facility, and meet the Chamber staff.
“Chamber 101 is open to anyone. It’s new members to get oriented into the chamber, perspective members that are thinking of joining, and anyone from the community that doesn’t know who we are or has questions is welcome to join us. We just ask for registration please first that’s all," says Melissa Beck, membership director of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber 101 is October 1st from 12 to 1 in the afternoon at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
For more information or to register you can call the chamber at 355-3541.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.