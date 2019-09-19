LPD investigates deadly shooting on Pollard Avenue

By Makenzie Burk | September 19, 2019 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 8:28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawton.

Wednesday night, around 10:30PM, officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Northwest Pollard Avenue.

When police got there, there was a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to scanner traffic, the man may have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The front yard of the home, as well as a car and multiple motorcycles are considered part of the crime scene.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed by police.

This is a developing story.

