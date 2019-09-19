LPD investigates deadly shooting on Pollard Avenue

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Wednesday night, around 10:30PM, officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Northwest Pollard Avenue.
When police got there, there was a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to scanner traffic, the man may have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The front yard of the home, as well as a car and multiple motorcycles are considered part of the crime scene.
Multiple witnesses are being interviewed by police.
This is a developing story.
You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.