LPD respond to reported shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police responded to a home on NW Pollard Tuesday night after reports of a shooting.
The call was dispatched shortly after 10:40 as a person with a gunshot wound to the head, but that has not been confirmed by LPD at this time.
The front yard of a home, as well as a car and multiple motorcycles are part of the crime scene.
Police transported multiple people from the scene, but no word yet how those people were connected.
