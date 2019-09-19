Man flown to hospital after Cotton Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man was flown to a Wichita Falls hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Cotton County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Tracy Reinitz was driving a Mac Truck when it went off a county road and rolled one time about a mile south Devol.
Troopers say Reinitz was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered head, arm and internal injuries. He was in fair condition at last check.
OHP says the cause of the crash was inattentive driving.
