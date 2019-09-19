New Leaders Council meets in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma chapter of the New Leaders Council met in Lawton Wednesday night for a recruitment event.
The group is a network of professional leaders operating on statewide and local levels. Wednesday’s event sought out new members to attend the council’s training program.
“We’ll have 20 fellows from across Oklahoma come together for six months, you learn about entrepreneurship, how to run for office, start a business, be a part of the progressive network locally and nationally,” said Chaunte Gilmore with the New Leaders Council.
The council has had recruitment events all over the state, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
