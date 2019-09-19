10th Annual Comanche Nation Warrior Spirit Run pays tribute to Cache man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Nation Diabetes Awareness Program celebrated their 10-year anniversary of the Warrior Spirit Run.
Longtime Cache resident, Nathan Morrow, would run in the Comanche Nation Warrior Spirit run each year. Unfortunately, this year his friends and family are running it in his memory.
“He always tried to get me to do it," said Blake Young, Nathan’s cousin. "I never liked running and I never wanted to do it. This year, I told him that I would do it with him.”
Tragically, Nathan died after he was shot at this Cache apartment complex in June. He was just 26-years-old.
“He was an avid runner for probably about six years,” said Marlon Tahah, Nathan’s uncle.
Kristen Ward: And Nathan was planning on running in this year’s event.
Blake Young/ Nathan's Cousin: "I really wanted to run it with Nathan, but I know he's proud and I know he's watching. I'm just doing it in memory of him and trying my hardest."
Runners participating in the event start at community centers in either Cache, Walters or Apache. They take turns running one-mile intervals and they pass the Comanche Nation flag to one another as they run. The three groups eventually unite at the Comanche Nation Tribal Headquarters.
The purpose of the relay is to promote awareness to the public about preventing diabetes through exercise.
“I’m running for the diabetes program and for my mother who has diabetes," said Tahah, Nathan’s uncle. "It’s a disease in our tribe and it’s something that needs to be addressed with everyone.”
The run signifies the start of the annual Comanche Nation Fair. For more information and to see a schedule of this weekend’s events, visit the website comanchenationfair.com.
