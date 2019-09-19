“We Care Community Renewal” continuing to build momentum before second meeting this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Neighborhood watch programs in Lawton could potentially see major changes thanks to the “We Care Community Renewal” project.
The idea for the Community Renewal was first introduced at a neighborhood watch meeting with the Lawton Police Department Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, the person working to bring it here said with enough participation from community members, it can really catch on and make a difference soon.
The “We Care Community Renewal” program is something William White learned about a few years ago, and now he’s hoping to bring at least a version of it to Lawton.
“It’s a community mobilization strategy that’s designed to restore caring relationships, and build healthy communities," said William White, with Comanche County Violence Prevention.
White said at the neighborhood watch meeting, he saw that many of these different programs are working to keep their own neighborhood safe, but if people buy in to the “We Care” project, that focus can expand.
“It gives them a chance to build relationships, and come together. It can reduce risk factors for all community members, and increase protection factors. I like to call it Neighborhood Watch on steroids,” said White.
When one local neighborhood watch participant heard the idea, he said he and a lot of his peers all agreed it sounded like an idea that could benefit the city as a whole.
“If you want to be a part of it, you can be apart of it. And with our society as polarized as it is right now, even in Lawton. If the program can get off the ground it’s good,” said Don Nelson, with the Greer Addition.
Nelson said the idea is great in theory, but he said it would take extreme commitment to make an impact.
“If you can give members responsibility, where they feel like they are participating, then they get more involved with it. That’s what this will take,” said Nelson.
White said when neighborhoods unite, safety happens organically, and in communities where this program has been embraced, crime rate has dropped more than 50 percent.
“I look out for my neighbor, We talk, we coordinate, and we are more visible in the neighborhood so it makes it tougher for crime," said White.
If the Community Renewal project is something you want to get involved with, or just learn more about, White said there is another, more in depth meeting Thursday morning.
It starts at 10 AM, and will take place at the Comanche County Health Department.
