Bridge Creek Middle School student arrested for making threat

By Rebekah Fountain | September 20, 2019 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:46 AM

BLANCHARD, Okla. (TNN) - A Bridge Creek Middle School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for make a threat.

According to the Grady County Sheriff's Office, around 4:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer contacted the sheriff's office about the threat.

Deputies were able to locate the student and take him into custody.

The start of the football game was postponed until they were able to determine if the threat was credible.

Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Press Release from the Grady County Sheriff's Office:

