Eisenhower Middle School construction project hits 50 percent completion

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s been almost one year since construction started on the brand new Eisenhower Middle School, and on Thursday, the construction company opened up the work site for a tour with members of Lawton Public Schools.
The tour marked 50 percent completion on the project.
At every school board meeting, Crossland Construction presents a progress report, but their project manager said it’s great to have the board members witnessing the progress first hand.
“It’s good for the board to get out here and see the work in place ,and see how everything is coming along, and see what their building will look like in about a year,” said Josh Jacox, the Crossland Project Manager.
LPS Board president Carla Clodfelter said the decision for a new school took a lot of effort from the board, LPS families and the taxpayers, and seeing the progress made so far really helped confirm the choice.
“It’s beautiful, it’s going to be amazing, and it’s just overwhelming to be here. It was needed, Eisenhower was quickly becoming unsafe, so yes we are thrilled with the decision,” said Clodfelter.
“I’ve walked the existing middle school, seen the issues they have there, so knowing we are building this quality product for the next 50-75 years, it’s good to see. And you see all the rooms coming together, it gets you excited to see what the final result will be,” said Jacox.
Because the new building is right next door to the existing Eisenhower Middle School, students have watched their new school be built from the ground up, and Jacox said that’s made the process a little nerve racking, but worth all the extra work.
“It’s exiting to see the kids watching. The kids see all the work it takes, all the work that goes into this new building. It will help a lot with them being appreciative of the building itself,” said Jacox.
Clodfelter said the Eisenhower students have been vocal about their patience growing thin...
“We’ve had other schools being built, and the students had mixed feelings about leaving the schools they had been at. Not the feeling for the kids over here at Eisenhower, they can hardly wait," said Clodfelter.
Jacox said they are about sixty days behind schedule due to weather delays, but he hopes to get teachers in the building sometime in May, and to have all the construction crews completely gone by the end of June.
Jacox says either way, doors will be open for the 2020 school year.