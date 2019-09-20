FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: scattered storms likely this evening with more chances this weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An unsettled weekend is ahead with a chance of showers & storms.
Scattered storms, with heavy downpours, will continue this evening and slowly end after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s and fall into the low 70s by morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and rain chances will be low during the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Another round of scattered storms is likely tomorrow night through Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s Sunday and lows in the low 70s.
Heading into next week, another storm system is expected to impact Texoma, bringing additional chances for showers & storms. Right now, the best chance may be Tuesday. Highs will stay warm, in the mid to upper 80s Monday & Tuesday and near 90 Wednesday through Friday.
The severe threat will remain low but a few storms could produce quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Also, heavy downpours may cause flash flooding.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
