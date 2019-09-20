FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: scattered storms likely this evening with more chances this weekend.

Scattered storms, with heavy downpours, will continue this evening and slowly end after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s and fall into the low 70s by morning. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and rain chances will be low during the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Another round of scattered storms is likely tomorrow night through Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s Sunday and lows in the low 70s.