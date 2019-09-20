LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This afternoon high temperatures will be a little cooler than what we had yesterday with most places in the mid to upper 80s and a few pushing for 90. Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop during the late afternoon south of the Red River and west in the Texas Panhandle. Those showers and storms will move east northeast and impact central Texoma through the overnight hours. We should most of the rain clear by 7-8AM tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow afternoon most of Texoma will stay dry, it’s not until the evening hours that a line of showers and storms will begin to develop in the Texas Panhandle and move southeast. This will bring more rain for the central portion of the viewing area. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday afternoon a few lingering isolated storms will remain possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain accumulations through Sunday evening could total just above 2 inches in a few places, but most will likely stay between the 0.5″ to 1.25″ mark.
Next week, the first official day of fall is on Monday and we could see a few isolated showers along with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will stick with us through the most of next week as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.