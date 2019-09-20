Fort Sill hosts 41st annual Retiree Appreciation Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - More than 80 vendors showed up for the 41st Annual Retiree Appreciation Days Open House Thursday on Fort Sill.
The Fort Sill Retiree Council is hosting the two day event, meant to bring services to military retirees, not just those on Fort Sill.
Available Thursday at the Rinehart Fitness Center, health services, screenings, potential jobs, and retirement planning services.
The retirement services officer and says this is a way to give back and make sure our military retirees have everything they need.
“I’m hoping they take away a good feeling that the event was successful, i hope they appreciate what the council provides for them and just let them know they’re appreciated," says retirement services officer Roland Shirley.
Shirley estimated about 1,400 people to visit today’s Open House.
A retirement ceremony will kick off at 9:00 Friday morning, followed by a luncheon at 11:30 at the Patriot Club.
