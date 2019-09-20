Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital hosts Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Health Clinic hosted a luncheon Thursday.
People enjoyed lunch, watched some entertainment provided by the Lawton Mexican Folkloric Dancers and listened to retired Command Sgt. Major William Benitez.
He served 24 years active duty, and the end of this month will mark 10 years of civilian service to the Army.
As the guest speaker, he talked about the contributions of the Hispanic Community to the Army and the nation.
The main purpose behind the event was to educate people on a different culture.
“We do this for awareness. We want to spread the information and education that everyone is different and we should all embrace each other," said Staff Sgt. Samantha Hulse, equality opportunity leader for the Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
There were more than 200 people in attendance at the luncheon held at the Patriot Club.
