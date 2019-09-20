Lawton police investigating shooting in NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a man was sent to a hospital Thursday night following a shooting.
Police say the shooting happened near Northwest 19th Street and Lindy Avenue.
Dispatchers sent Lawton Police officers to that area around 7:15 p.m. on reports that a man had been shot in the leg. By the time our 7News crew arrived there was no ambulance on site.
Lawton Police did confirm that a man was shot, and was taken to the hospital.
The crime scene did span over a few houses on NW Lindy, and officers did find what appears to be a shell casing just outside the taped off area.
We still do not know who was involved, or why the shooting happened.
You can count on us to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
