Lawton Public Schools Foundation holds annual breakfast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Hundreds came out this morning to eat at Golden Corral, all proceeds going toward a great cause.
The Lawton Public Schools Foundation has held this annual breakfast for about 18 years and it’s been a packed house all morning. All proceeds benefit teachers in our local area.
Anyone who came to the breakfast could also nominate their favorite teacher. Two teachers were randomly drawn from those nominations and won $250 each. This event supports both teachers and students and the money raised goes toward grants.
“The foundation supports our teachers so much. The education is lacking in money and funds, so it’s really nice to be able to give grants each year, and I think we almost give about $115,000 of grants to different teachers in Lawton Public Schools," said Kara Tipton-Smith.
This is one of the largest fundraisers Lawton Public Schools Foundation holds each year.
