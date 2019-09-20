Leadership Oklahoma participates in basic training on Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Leaders from across Oklahoma are on Fort Sill to get a taste of what it is like to go through basic training.
Leadership Oklahoma Class 33 participated in a few physical activities, including repelling down a small and big wall at Treadwell, weapon familiarization, and a medical training simulation. During the latter, the trainees had to work together to help a soldier dummy with an injury while also being shot at and having explosions go off around them.
“It shows what the trainees go through," said Senior Drill Sgt. Jonathan Lainez, A Battery 1st 40th. "It gives them a taste as the stressors that they go through in this environment and it opens their eyes as to what they go through and see that they need more support than what they actually have.”
Lawton’s own, Representative Daniel Pae, was among the trainees. He said that this has been an invaluable experience that has helped him and his class learn more about military issues and figure out how to advocate for our soldiers.
“I think it was important for us to know what that’s like and empathize with them that the folks in our military, they really do a lot for this country," said Rep. Pae. "They make a lot of incredible sacrifices for the well-being of our freedoms and liberties.”
Friday night there was a dinner and a question and answer time where the trainees could discuss their experience with their drill sergeants.
