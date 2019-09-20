LPD unit involved in wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We're still working to learn what led to a crash involving a Lawton police officer.
It happened around 5:00 p.m. at Northwest 62nd Street and Oak Avenue. That’s just a block south of Cache Road.
Our crew on the scene says it appeared a car hit the police SUV after pulling out from a stop sign.
There did not appear to be any injuries, though the officer’s SUV seemed like it was disabled by the crash.
