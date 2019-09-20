Man injured in Jefferson County rollover crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says drinking may have played a part in a rollover crash in Jefferson county.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night, about 12 miles south of Ringling. According to a report from O.H.P., a driver was heading north on State Highway 89 and failed to make it though a curve. The car left the roadway and slid, before it rolled over.
The car’s driver, a 45 year old man from Plano, Texas, was flown to a hospital in fair condition with internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, arm, and leg. The report says he was not wearing a seat belt, and lists “D.U.I.” as the cause of the crash.
