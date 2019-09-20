Oklahoma City Police investigating after video shows officer sleeping in patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma City Police have responded to a video that's been viewed thousands of times online showing a police officer sleeping in his patrol car.
In the video you can hear a man go up to the patrol car and say that there's an officer sleeping in the car.
That man then knocks on the window.
"Hey man, are you okay? - Man filming
"Yeah, why are you taping? - Officer
"Do you need EMS? You were kind of slouched over a bit." - Man filming
"Yeah, I closed my eyes." - Officer
That man filming kept asking the officer questions like what his name was.
Eventually you can see the officer grab the phone. The video resumes with the filmer saying the officer handcuffed him tightly before throwing him on the ground.
The man that was filming shows the marks on his wrists and the scuff marks on his jeans.
"Our procedure would normally be to give our name to a citizen requesting a name, unless you're under extreme circumstance. But yeah, the officer in this circumstance should have provided his name", said Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The officer told the man filming he wasn't on duty at the time and was working security for Embark at the time.
According to Captain Withrow, they do have officers working for Embark, but couldn't say he was on duty or off duty.
Oklahoma City Police confirmed what happened during that alleged scuffle is being investigated.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.