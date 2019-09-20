65th Annual Choir Workshop underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Bethlehem Baptist Church’s 65th annual choir workshop is underway.
Over the next few days, their choir will join forces with other Lawton churches, and take lessons from Minister Jay Terrell.
Then on Sunday afternoon they will perform for anyone who wants to see the show.
And the choir is combining music with ministry -- their choir president saying the relationships built over the next three days is what will make the performance so special.
“It’s great to see the community come together, and in actuality, what you see later on in the mass choir is what it will look like in Heaven. So were getting together, we are learning to fellowship here," said Choir President Greg Wilson.
If you are interested in participating in the performance it’s not too late, you can head over to Bethlehem Baptist Church Friday night before 7 o’clock to sign up.
