UPDATE: LPD identifies homicide victim from NW Lawton
By Jarred Burk | September 20, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has officially released the identity of a man killed earlier this week in Northwest Lawton.

The victim has been identified as Mark Gustafson.

Gustafson was shot and killed at a home in the 4300 block of NW Pollard on Wednesday evening.

According to information found on a GoFundMe Page via Facebook, Gustafson was a member of the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department.

Yesterday we lost one of our fire fighters due to an unforeseen incident non duty related. We are looking into it please...

Posted by Wichita Mountain's Estates Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The Lawton Police Department has not released any more details about the shooting at this time.

