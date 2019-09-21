Blackout Rucking Crew holding supply drive for Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Blackout Rucking Crew is holding a drive to collect pet supplies for Lawton Animal Welfare.
Rucking is when a person or group of people in this case carry heavy backpacks while hiking.
At the end of the collection period, they will ruck the donations 3 miles from Elmer Thomas Park all the way to the shelter!
“Come out next weekend. We’ll have a great time. Put on some heavy rucks. If you don’t like running, this is great for you. We love to carry heavy things and this will help you increase your leg strength and cardio. Also we’re giving back to the community," says Blackout Rucking Crew community service representative, Dimas Estrada.
Now through the 28th, you can drop off donations at the Oklahoma National Guard Recruiting Station in Central mall.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.