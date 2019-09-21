Cameron University hots ACT prep workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One of the most sought-after ACT coaches in the country addressed a crowd of about 150 students Friday during a Prep Workshop hosted by Cameron University’s Open Doors program.
Chuck Hargill’s three-hour session provided insight into what the test-makers are looking for and what students need to know to succeed. He started the workshop after taking the ACT 18 times in high school.
He developed techniques and strategies that allowed him to raise his score from 19 to 32.
“He’s one of the very few people who can make ACT prep fun so we host him every year to get our kids ready to take the ACT,” said director of Open Doors and Upward Bound at Cameron, Beth Gregory.
Gregory says her hope is that students will use what they learned to continue their education, whether that be in college or in a trade school.
