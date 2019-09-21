Cancer Center holds free prostate screening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Cancer Center in Lawton held a free prostate screening.
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and doctors recommend men getting a screening at age 50 or earlier if you have risk factors.
Symptoms may not always be shown, so the earlier you can see a doctor the better. The screening consisted of a physical exam and blood being drawn.
Eddie Whitworth traveled from Fredrick to receive a screening. He’s been doing this for about 8 years.
“They say when you reach about 50 years old you really ought to begin having that checked. It’s one of those things that no man should end up dying from prostate cancer if they go through these regular screenings," said Whitworth.
The Cancer Center holds a free prostate screening each year.
