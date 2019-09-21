Comanche Nation Police are gearing up for the arrival of Senator Bernie Sanders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders making an appearance at the Comanche Nation Powwow on Sunday, the Comanche Nation Police Department said they are planning for one of the biggest crowds they’ve ever seen.
Comanche Nation Police Department Assistant Chief Kieran Daly said before the PowWow begins every year, the department comes up with the operation plan, and delegates officers to certain area.
With Senator Bernie Sanders coming on Sunday, he said the plan hasn’t changed all that much.
“We already plan for this event, to us, he’s just one other person. He does attract a lot of attention being a presidential candidate, but we are prepared for that, we are trained,” said Asst. Chief Kieran Daly.
Part of the planning did include members of the Sanders Campaign, and a member of the Fair Board said that’s helped ease some of the stress.
“We had to be in contact with his team, everything has been planned accordingly, and we are excited to make it happen,” said June Kester, with the Fair Board.
Daly said because Sanders is so polarizing, they are taking extra steps to prevent violence in the crowd, and a rush of people like they dealt with when Johnny Depp visited the PowWow a few years ago.
“Protesting, and all that, is not allowed. There’s a zero tolerance policy. We may have to reallocate or position certain people, but we prepare already for the large amounts of people, and large crowds,” said Daly.
Both Daly and Kester said all the extra security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of the people there, and Senator Sanders, and they want people there to enjoy this special moment for the Comanche Tribe.
“I believe Mr. Sanders has never seen or been to a PowWow before, and I don’t believe he;s familiar with the Native American Culture. It’s nice to see someone involved with politics spend time with Native Americans,” said Daly.
“Regardless of your political affiliation, the fact that we have somebody who could possibly be the next president is exciting. No mater what side you are on,” said Kester.
The location for the speech is still TBD based on weather.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and his speech will begin at 7 p.m.
The location for the speech is still TBD based on weather.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and his speech will begin at 7 p.m.
