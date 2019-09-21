First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms with off & on rain (9/21 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! Scattered storms with heavy downpours will likely continue heading through the rest of this morning. A quick moving line of thunderstorms will push east this morning but subside as the morning goes on. We’ll see our rain chances lower throughout the day but another round of storms is likely tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise from the lower 70s to upper 70s by 10AM, 80s by noon and a high today of 88°. Winds will be pretty gusty out of the south at 15-25mph.
As you wake up on Sunday, we’ll see temperatures nearing 73°. Highs nearing 85° with mostly cloudy skies. Similar to Saturday, rain chances are better during the early morning and late evening hours. We’re relatively dry throughout the day on Sunday.
A front will push through early Monday, stall for a short period of time and then lift back to our north Monday night.
The rain chances continue heading well beyond the weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for quiet some time with a shot of rain possible with higher probability of rain on Tuesday. Highs for Monday & Tuesday are in the upper 80s, and then we’re back in the 90s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Don’t forget to grab the umbrella and/or rain jacket today!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
