First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms with off & on rain (9/21 AM)

Good morning Texoma! Scattered storms with heavy downpours will likely continue heading through the rest of this morning. A quick moving line of thunderstorms will push east this morning but subside as the morning goes on. We’ll see our rain chances lower throughout the day but another round of storms is likely tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise from the lower 70s to upper 70s by 10AM, 80s by noon and a high today of 88°. Winds will be pretty gusty out of the south at 15-25mph.