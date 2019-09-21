Flowers Flash at LHS EHS Football Game

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Flowers by Ramon has been looking for ways to get involved in the community, and Friday night at the Lawton-Eisenhower football game, they hosted the first ever Flower Flash.
Before the game, Flowers by Ramon staff and volunteers loaded up 200 bouquets in their delivery van to disperse to the game’s audience.
They worked with Lawton Athletics to find a way to manage handing out flowers at such a big game -- so they decided to give the flowers to people who purchased game programs.
Right before halftime ended, Flowers by Ramon lined up on both the Lawton side, and the Eisenhower side, and headed up the stands, looking for the team’s biggest supporters.
“Flowers are scientifically proven to put a smile on people’s face, so we’re excited to see all the smiles that we bring home tonight. Even on the losing team, whoever loses tonight will go home with a smile on their face from the bouquet of flowers,” said Manager Lori El Kouri.
Lori and her team plan on this becoming a regular occurrence at big city events.
It will be random though, so people in Lawton need to always keep their eyes peeled for Flowers by Ramon.
