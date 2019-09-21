Former Cotton County Sheriff charged with exceeding authority

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The former Cotton County Sheriff has been charged with exceeding authority after reportedly executing a search warrant at a home in Walters last year.
According to court documents, Kent Simpson violated the time fame of when a search warrant can be served, which is between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Simpson is charged with searching a house on West Nebraska Ave. in Walters around midnight in March of 2018 without permission from the judge who signed the search warrant.
If convicted of this crime Simpson could be ordered to serve up to a year in prison and pay a fine of up to $500.
On Monday, the board of commissioners accepted Simpson’s resignation as sheriff after they suspended him from the position earlier this year in a separate case.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.