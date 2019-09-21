A little rain doesn’t damper Geronimo’s birthday celebration parade

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - Rain or shine, Geronimo’s birthday celebration was going to continue!
The Town of Geronimo is celebrating their 113th birthday this weekend. Each year, the festivities kick-off with a parade through downtown.
It might have ‘rained on the parade’ this year, but that didn’t seem to keep the towns residents from joining in on the celebration. There were nearly 40 entries in this year’s parade.
The parade was followed by the volunteer fire department’s annual brisket dinner fundraiser. Festivities continue all day Saturday.
