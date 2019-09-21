LPD officers honored during promotion ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of officers with the Lawton Police Department was honored during a promotion ceremony.
It happened this afternoon at the Great Plains Technology Center.
Three officers were promoted, Captain Brian Morris stepping up to Assistant Chief of Police, Lieutenant Ryan Studebaker becoming a Captain, and Sergeant Rachel Flores rising to Lieutenant.
Friday’s ceremony recognized the officers hard work and dedication to the community, work all three are excited to continue in their new positions.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.