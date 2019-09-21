Marlow man found guilty of child sexual abuse and child pornography

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow man charged on several counts of child sexual abuse and child pornography possession has been found guilty.
Mathew Hale was charged with 12 counts of possession and 6 counts of abuse, a Stephens County jury finding him guilty of all of them this week.
Hale was arrested as a part of a 2017 investigation by the FBI, and during preparations for the possession trial, investigators found a photo on Hale’s computer showing him engaged in a sexual act with a 9-year-old girl.
The jury recommended he serve life in prison.
Sentencing has been set for November.
